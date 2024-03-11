PM Modi Set To Unveil Railway Projects Worth Whopping ₹85,000 Cr On March 12; 10 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Flagged Off

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express | PTI/File

Mumbai: In a momentous event set to reshape the railway landscape of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate and dedicate a plethora of projects worth over ₹85,000 crore on 12th March. The grand occasion will witness the flagging off of ten Vande Bharat Trains across the Indian Railways, dedication of Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, dedication/ inauguration of Rail Coach Restaurants at Andheri and Borivali marking a significant stride in India's railway modernization.

National Impact: A Glimpse into the Mega Projects

Across the country, the Prime Minister will remotely inaugurate diverse railway projects ranging from Electronic Interlocking and Solar Panels to Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and Goods Sheds. These initiatives align with the vision of enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity in the Indian rail network.

Maharashtra's Moment: 506 Projects to Reshape the State's Railway Network

In Maharashtra alone, a staggering total of 506 projects will be inaugurated or dedicated, underscoring the state's pivotal role in the nation's railway expansion. The projects span a spectrum of developments, including the inauguration of One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls, Electronic Interlocking Systems, Solar Panels, and New Lines/Doubling of Lines/Gauge Conversion.

The OSOP initiative stands out as a beacon of promoting local artisans and traditional crafts. With 150 OSOP stalls, Maharashtra's railway stations will become platforms for local talent, including potters, carpenters, sculptors, weavers, and more.

Health and Wellness on the Rails: Jan Aushadi Kendras

The inauguration of five Jan Aushadi Kendras in strategic locations such as LTT, Manmad, Pimpri, Solapur, and Nagbhir is a testament to the government's commitment to providing affordable and quality medicines to passengers. These Kendras not only address the health needs of travelers but also create employment opportunities in the vicinity of railway stations.

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, Latur: A Hub of Innovation

The establishment of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur is poised to play a crucial role in supplying Vande Bharat Train sets to Indian Railways. With state-of-the-art facilities and collaboration with technology partners, this factory is not just a manufacturing unit but a catalyst for regional development, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities. According to sources production of Vande Bharat coaches in Marathwada Rail Coach Factory already started on trail basis. Authorities are expecting that first rake of Vande Bharat train will be likely to roll out from the factory within a year.

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, Latur will ensure supply of Vande Bharat Train sets (16 car formation) to Indian Railways in co-ordination with its Technology Partner.All shops of the factory equipped with latest Machinery and Plants. It will boost the development of entire Marathwada region by bringing a whole new set of vendors to supply various components to this unit. It will also create direct employment to around 1300 persons and indirect employment to more than 10,000 persons in terms of various outsourced activities.

Wagon Repair Workshop, Badnera: Boosting Freight Operations

The Wagon Repair Workshop at Badnera is strategically positioned to cater to major freight depots of Central Railway, ensuring enhanced wagon availability. With direct and indirect employment opportunities, this workshop is set to invigorate the local economy.

Green Railways: Electrification Projects for a Sustainable Future

The electrification projects embedded in the grand initiative align with Indian Railways' vision to become the largest Green Railway globally. This move towards a "Net Zero Carbon Emitter" by 2030 reflects a commitment to environmental sustainability, reduced pollution, and cost-effective train operations.

"These multi-faceted projects unveiled on March 12th are poised to redefine Maharashtra's railway landscape and contribute significantly to the nation's progress. The inauguration and dedication of these transformative initiatives mark a giant leap forward in the journey towards a modern, efficient, and sustainable railway network" said an official of CR.