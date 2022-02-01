e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Platform tickets' price at Pune station back to Rs 10

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Platform tickets at Pune railway station will again be sold at Rs 10 per person, from today, February 1 onwards.

The cost was earlier raised to Rs 50 to deter unnecessary crowding at the railway station amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
