Platform tickets' price at Pune station back to Rs 10

Platform tickets at Pune railway station will again be sold at Rs 10 per person, from today, February 1 onwards.

The cost was earlier raised to Rs 50 to deter unnecessary crowding at the railway station amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:28 AM IST