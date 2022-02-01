Thane: 2 held for killing friend after minor tiff, while consuming liquor

Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing their friend over a petty quarrel while they all were consuming liquor in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police spotted the victim lying in an injured state near the Mumbra railway station here on Sunday and rushed him to a government hospital where he died during treatment, Thane railway police station's inspector Sandeep Bagul said.

The deceased was later identified as Rohit Diptiman Singh (37), who used to collect waste liquor bottles in Mumbra town. The postmortem revealed that he died of severe injuries and fractures, the official said.

The police on Monday enquired about the deceased at various liquor shops in Mumbra. They got to know from a person at one of the shops that the victim and a couple of his friends, who also used to collect waste, had a minor quarrel while consuming liquor near the railway station on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday.

The victim's friends allegedly beat him up severely and fled from the spot, the official said.

Based on the information, the police traced the two accused - Vilas Survase (30) and Shantaram Chavan (35) - and arrested them on Monday, he said.

The police also found a video clip, recorded by another person when the victim was being beaten up by the accused, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

