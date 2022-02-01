Central Railway collects over 21 lakh in fines from more than 13,000 passengers in January

The Central Railway has intensified its drive against people not wearing masks.

According to recent data, in January 2022, 13,627 passengers were fined a total of 21,88,420 for not having face masks on.

The highest number of fines ie. 70,6500 were collected from Nagpur station followed by Bori Bunder - 4,26,350.

Earlier last year, between April 2021 to December 2021, a whopping Rs 144.23 crore was collected in fines by the Central Railways.

If caught travelling without a ticket, travellers typically have to shell out the original fare for the journey along with a penalty of Rs 250.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities due to the infection, the state health department said.

The latest additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 22,444 COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities.

With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221, the department said. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:37 AM IST