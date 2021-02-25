Planning to visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi? Check new COVID-19 guidelines

Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi is round the corner, and if you are planning to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, you must check the COVID-19 guidelines before going there.

As per the update by news agency ANI, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust has laid down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on March 2, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed that day without pre-issued QR codes.

Darshan will be allowed only on pre-issued QR codes between 8 am and 9 pm that day.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.

Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,074 cases on December 27, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

But both Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

As many as 376 patients recovered in the city on Wednesday, taking the total of recoveries to 3,01,057, while the number of active patients also increased to 8,320 from 7,536 the day before.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city went up to 0.24 per cent from 0.17 per cent on Tuesday, while the average doubling rate of cases went down to 294 days from 417 days.

The number of tests carried out so far reached 31,85,334 with 21,123 samples being tested since Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)