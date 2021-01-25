Plan afoot to build 1 lakh police housing units: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh said a government resolution (GR) will be issued on this soon.

Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the DGP camp office would hold police personnel in Vidarbha.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said a proposal to build 1,500 residential units for personnel serving in the city as well as a new headquarter complex will be submitted to the state government soon.

The MSPHC was formed in 1974 under a government resolution to build homes and administrative buildings for police personnel and execute welfare schemes for them.