Mumbai: VHP, Bajrang Dal To Hold Protest Over Alleged Assault On Activists At Oshiwara Police Station

Mumbai: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists have planned a gathering in Oshiwara on Sunday to protest against alleged assault on one of their members at Oshiwara police station on November 4. A letter from the organisation to the city's commissioner of police said that the assault followed when the activist protested against the police refusal to file a complaint of rape by a minor.

About The Case

The Bajrang Dal said that on November 4, a group of Muslims attacked a Hindu family in the Anandnagar area under the Oshiwara police station limits, and a minor Hindu girl was sexually molested one of the attackers.

The activists accused the police of pressurising them a not to file a complaint against the accused, following which the group approached the senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station "The senior police inspector assured that a case would be registered against the accused after understanding the entire matter and also instructed his officers to do the same.

However, when the senior police inspector left, the officers in anger abused and brutally beat the activists. This incident is highly condemnable and creates distrust in the society towards the police," a Bajrang Dal member said Sanjay Chavhan, the senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station was not available for a comment. A police officer said that there there was no sexual molestation in the case. "It was a case of sexual harassment," said the official who declined to say whether a FIR has been lodged in the case.

Bajrang Dal activists said that they will protest in Goregaon on Sunday. "This incident has seriously shaken the sentiments of the Hindu community and has created immense anger towards the concerned officers of the Oshiwara Police Station. They demanded the suspension of the officials involved in the assault of their activists.

