Pune Police trace 'missing' businessman Gautam Pashankar in Jaipur hotel

The Pune Police Crime Branch has on Tuesday successfully traced Gautam Pashankar, owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune, at a hotel in Jaipur after he went missing on October 21.

A team of police personnel has taken him into custody and the process of getting him back to Pune is going on, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bacchan Singh told a local news website.

As per another report, a police inspector got a tipoff that Pashankar had gone out of Maharashtra. Accordingly, they began their investigation and rightly marched towards Jaipur. They reached at the hotel where the 64-year-old businessman was staying and took him into custody at around 3 PM on Tuesday.

Gautam Pashankar, chairman of Pashankar Auto, had gone missing since October 21. He had reportedly left a note behind saying that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.

"Pashankar went missing on October 21. We have recovered a note in which he has stated that he has been suffering losses in the business since the last two-three years and because of his decisions, his children are facing troubles," a senior officer from Shivajinagar police station said on October 23. "The note says that nobody should be responsible for his disappearance or suicide," he added. Pashankar was last seen on Ganeshkhind Road before he went missing, the police further said.