Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 206, PCMC records 159 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,84,361 with the addition of 4,153 new cases on Monday, while more than 3,700 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 30 new deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 46,653, the department said in a statement.

A total of 3,729 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,54,793, the department said.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.61 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 5,17,711 people are in home quarantine and 6,524 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

There are 81,902 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 1,02,81,543 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,84,361; new cases 4,153; deaths: 46,653; discharged 16,54,793; active cases: 81,902; people tested so far: 1,02,81,543.

(With PTI inputs)