Petrol To CNG Savings Highest In Mumbai, Diesel Switch Pays Off Most In Delhi

CNG continues to give the highest price advantage over petrol in Mumbai, even after a series of price increases in recent months, according to a report by Antique Stock Broking. The study notes that Mumbai maintains the widest arbitrage when compared with petrol, making CNG an attractive choice for city commuters.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd increased CNG prices three times this year. Rates were raised by one rupee fifty paise per kilogram on 9 April, fifty paise on 1 June, and another fifty paise on 4 September. With these revisions, Mumbai CNG is now priced at eighty rupees fifty paise per kilogram.

Despite the upward trend, the report states that CNG in Mumbai remains 22.2 per cent cheaper than petrol and 10.6 per cent cheaper than diesel.

Delhi Offers Greatest Diesel to CNG Advantage

The report highlights that the biggest benefit for diesel users shifting to CNG is in Delhi. Prices in the capital rose after Indraprastha Gas Limited implemented two revisions of one rupee each, on 7 April and 3 May. CNG in Delhi currently stands at seventy seven rupees ten paise per kilogram.

Even so, CNG remains 18.7 per cent cheaper than petrol and 12.1 per cent cheaper than diesel in Delhi. Gujarat Gas consumers also enjoy a cushion, with CNG cheaper by 15.1 per cent compared to petrol and 11.1 per cent compared to diesel.

GST Cut Boosts CNG Vehicle Demand

The report records a strong rise in CNG vehicle registrations in November 2025. This followed the government’s ten per cent GST cut that came into effect on 22 September 2025. The tax reduction encouraged more buyers to choose CNG vehicles, although registrations eased to normal levels in November after a festive surge in October.

Price Advantage Keeps CNG Popular

The findings indicate that despite repeated price hikes, CNG continues to hold a clear edge over petrol and diesel in major cities. Mumbai remains the most favourable market for savings against petrol, while Delhi leads in diesel comparison.

The price gap continues to influence buying decisions and operational costs, keeping CNG a preferred fuel option for many users.

