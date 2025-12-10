 Petrol To CNG Savings Highest In Mumbai, Diesel Switch Pays Off Most In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPetrol To CNG Savings Highest In Mumbai, Diesel Switch Pays Off Most In Delhi

Petrol To CNG Savings Highest In Mumbai, Diesel Switch Pays Off Most In Delhi

A new report by Antique Stock Broking shows that CNG continues to offer strong price advantages in major cities despite recent hikes. Mumbai provides the highest savings over petrol, while Delhi gives the biggest benefit against diesel. The study also highlights a rise in CNG vehicle registrations after the GST cut, underlining the fuel’s sustained appeal among buyers.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Leads In Petrol To CNG Savings As Delhi Tops Diesel Comparison | File Photo

CNG continues to give the highest price advantage over petrol in Mumbai, even after a series of price increases in recent months, according to a report by Antique Stock Broking. The study notes that Mumbai maintains the widest arbitrage when compared with petrol, making CNG an attractive choice for city commuters.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd increased CNG prices three times this year. Rates were raised by one rupee fifty paise per kilogram on 9 April, fifty paise on 1 June, and another fifty paise on 4 September. With these revisions, Mumbai CNG is now priced at eighty rupees fifty paise per kilogram.

Despite the upward trend, the report states that CNG in Mumbai remains 22.2 per cent cheaper than petrol and 10.6 per cent cheaper than diesel.

Delhi Offers Greatest Diesel to CNG Advantage

FPJ Shorts
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO
'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO

The report highlights that the biggest benefit for diesel users shifting to CNG is in Delhi. Prices in the capital rose after Indraprastha Gas Limited implemented two revisions of one rupee each, on 7 April and 3 May. CNG in Delhi currently stands at seventy seven rupees ten paise per kilogram.

Even so, CNG remains 18.7 per cent cheaper than petrol and 12.1 per cent cheaper than diesel in Delhi. Gujarat Gas consumers also enjoy a cushion, with CNG cheaper by 15.1 per cent compared to petrol and 11.1 per cent compared to diesel.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Bike Taxi Association Opposes Govt's EV-Only Rule, Demands 1-Year Transition For...
article-image

GST Cut Boosts CNG Vehicle Demand

The report records a strong rise in CNG vehicle registrations in November 2025. This followed the government’s ten per cent GST cut that came into effect on 22 September 2025. The tax reduction encouraged more buyers to choose CNG vehicles, although registrations eased to normal levels in November after a festive surge in October.

Read Also
'5 Petrol Pump Hai Ladke Ke Paas': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple...
article-image

Price Advantage Keeps CNG Popular

The findings indicate that despite repeated price hikes, CNG continues to hold a clear edge over petrol and diesel in major cities. Mumbai remains the most favourable market for savings against petrol, while Delhi leads in diesel comparison.

The price gap continues to influence buying decisions and operational costs, keeping CNG a preferred fuel option for many users.

With ANI inputs

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows

CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows

Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Pune Land Deal Row: Bombay HC Questions If Police Are Protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth...

Pune Land Deal Row: Bombay HC Questions If Police Are Protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth...

QMTI, Khadki Wins NASEOH Award 2025 For Empowering Differently Abled Soldiers

QMTI, Khadki Wins NASEOH Award 2025 For Empowering Differently Abled Soldiers

Maharashtra: Demand For Love Jihad Law Intensifies As Hindu Organisation Leads State Campaign

Maharashtra: Demand For Love Jihad Law Intensifies As Hindu Organisation Leads State Campaign