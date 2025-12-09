Maharashtra News: Bike Taxi Association Opposes Govt's EV-Only Rule, Demands 1-Year Transition For Petrol Riders

Bike Taxi Association seeks phased transition to EVs after Maharashtra restricts bike taxis to electric vehicles only | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 09: The Bike Taxi Association (BTA) has strongly opposed the Maharashtra government’s recent Government Resolution (GR) that permits only electric two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis across the state, calling the move abrupt, unrealistic, and financially devastating for thousands of riders.

Demand for One-Year Transition Period

"The sudden directive has left riders and commuters in a state of crisis. We are demanding a minimum one-year transition period to migrate from ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles to EVs,” stated Amit Gawde, president of the Bike Taxi Association (BTA).

Riders Forced to Halt Services

According to Amit, with the new mandate taking effect immediately, many bike taxi operators say they have been forced to halt services, leaving their livelihoods in jeopardy.

“Mumbai, the city that never stops, now has its people waiting longer, paying more, and asking why bike taxis have disappeared overnight. Many of us are sitting at home with our bikes parked, with no work and no income," he added.

Policy Seen as Contradicting EV Roadmap

The association argued that the decision contradicts the Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, which explicitly stated that the shift to electric vehicles would be voluntary and driven by incentives, not compulsion. The policy aimed for 10% of new vehicle registrations to be electric by 2025 — a target far removed from the blanket ban now imposed on petrol-powered bike taxis, the union noted.

“Why is there now a rule that forces only bike taxi riders to switch immediately, but not others?” Gawde asked.

Riders Support EV Shift But Seek Practical Rollout

Rider groups maintain they support the long-term transition to cleaner mobility but insist the shift must be practical. Many operators are still paying EMIs on their petrol bikes and say the promised government support — subsidies, accessible charging points, smoother registration processes — has not materialised on the ground.

“We also want to go electric. But we need time and support to do that properly. The government’s own EV policy promised subsidies and charging infrastructure, but none of this is ready,” Gawde said.

Fear of Financial Distress Without Transition Period

The association warned that without a transition period, thousands of families could be pushed into sudden financial distress. It urged the state to hold consultations with rider groups, industry experts, and transport authorities before enforcing any long-term policy changes.

Call for Phased EV Rollout

BTA representatives added that a phased rollout would not only support workers but also ensure Mumbai develops a reliable EV ecosystem. They reiterated that the community is ready to adopt cleaner mobility — provided the shift is practical, affordable, and backed by government support.

