Home / Mumbai / People not following traffic rules despite warning: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

People not following traffic rules despite warning: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

ANI | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday said that despite initiating action against the people driving vehicles in the wrong direction, people are still not following the rules.

"Action against people driving vehicles in the wrong direction was initiated with the thought that they will follow rules. But it didn't happen. There's no fear of law among people honking without reason," said the Mumbai police commissioner.

"I will have to sit with Traffic Police and discuss it," he added.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:42 AM IST