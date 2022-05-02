COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.50 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 1 has inoculated 16,50,02,160 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,94,498 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,72,69,212 received their second dose and 1,12,173 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,57,626 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,76,413 received their second dose. 14,41,832 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,39,659 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 6,90,996 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,345 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,826 of them have got their second dose. 3,65,074 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,583 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,99,191 got their second dose. 4,16,858 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on May 1 in Maharashtra

51055 in 3206 sessions

Cumulative 165002160

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/l03qaDXKdX — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 2, 2022

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said.

The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843.

There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.

According to the department, 172 patients reported recovery during the day and so far a total of 77,29,063 patients have recuperated from the infection in the state.

Of the 169 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections.

Pune division - which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts - recorded 37 new cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent, while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.

With 24,165 new coronavirus tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,02,12,310.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,901; new cases 169; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,29,063; active cases 995; total tests 8,02,12,310.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:23 AM IST