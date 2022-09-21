Patra Chawl scam: Sharad Pawar refutes allegations of his involvement in case

Sharad Pawar |

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has denied all allegations levelled against him by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar in the Patra Chawl case. However, he urged that the pobe should be thorough.

FPJ had earlier reported that the BJP, which shared power with Shinde camp in Maharashtra, on Tuesday, sought probe against former Union minister Pawar after Enforcement Directorate charge sheet in irregularities in Patra Chawl redevelopment mentioned a meeting with the former Union minister.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home department, Bhatkhalkar made a strong demand for a thorough investigation. He alleged Sharad Pawar held a meeting at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center when he was the Union Agriculture Minister to select the developer for the Patra Chawl redevelopment. In the Patra Chawl case, he has referred to Pawar as a "ring master".

NCP supremo, Pawar, refuting the claims said, "The ED charge sheet and the allegations of the meeting I held in 2006 are false. However, a thorough probe should be conducted in the matter."

Pawar also challenged the state government and asked them to announce what action will be initiated if the allegations are found to be false after the probe.

"It is not our position to say no to inquiry. The state government should announce what position will it take if this allegation is not based on reality and truth after investigation," he said.