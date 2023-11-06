Passenger Onboard Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Complains Of Poor Food Quality, Absence Of Wash Basins; IRCTC Responds

Kamlakar Shenoy, a resident of Mumbai, voiced his dissatisfaction with the food quality and amenities on the Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat Express. Shenoy, who was returning from Nasik after attending a state-level seminar for RTI activists, took to social media on November 5, 2023, to express his concerns.

Passenger complains of food quality, absence of wash basins

Shenoy's complaints primarily centered around the quality of food served on the train. He reported that the chapatis were thick and hard, the curd was sour, and the absence of suitable utensils, such as wooden spoons, made it challenging to consume rice. Furthermore, he mentioned the absence of dal in the meals, which added to his disappointment.

In addition to food-related issues, Shenoy pointed out the limited availability of wash basins on the train, with no facilities outside the lavatories in each coach. This lack of amenities raised hygiene concerns and inconveniences for passengers who needed to wash their hands while there was a queue for using the toilet.

"Absolute substandard food in Vande Bharat train 7.55 pm from Nasik road to Mumbai. Chapati thick hard, curd sour, wooden spoon how can we eat rice. No dal. No wash basin outside. Should a commuter wait to wash hands if there is que for using toilet. Visionless planning," Shenoy wrote on X., while posting pictures of the food.

IRCTC responds to the complaint

In response to Shenoy's social media post, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) assured him that his complaints would be escalated to the relevant authorities for necessary action.

However, when FPJ contacted a senior official from Central Railway (CR), he said, "Food quality on Vande Bharat trains is always monitored by senior officers and the food is of good quality."

