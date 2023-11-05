Indian Railways To Begin Second Vande Bharat Express Train In Uttarakhand From Dehradun Soon, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Vande Bharat Express trains have changed the scenario of Indian Railways and reduced travelling time as well as provided world-class facilities.

With world-class amenities, the introduction of ultra-modern trains will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for the tourists travelling to the state. The train has been indigenously and is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology.

Indian Railways is trying to connect more cities in the country through Vande Bharat trains. The new addition to this is another Vande Bharat train in Uttarakhand.

Indian Railways is planning to begin the second Vande Bharat Express train for Uttarakhand from Dehradun to Lucknow. The decision was made after a a meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Friday, November 4 based on the need of the hour.

Route, travel duration & frequency

The distance of 545 km between Dehradun and Lucknow will be covered by this ultra-fast train in less than nine hours. The earlier fast trains on the route including the Dehradun-Howrah Superfast Express and Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express cover the same distance in 10:15 hours and 10:40 hours respectively. The train will remain functional six days a week.

Features

The new Vande Bharat Express with eight coaches with AC Chair Car and AC Executive Chair Car. The train connecting Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow and Uttarrakhand capital Dehradun will improve connectivity between the two major cities. It will not only lessen the time taken to travel but also facilitate luxurious travel with world class facilities. It will promote tourism in the state capitals. A good number of population from Uttarakhand stays in Uttar Pradesh state capital, Lucknow and the launch of this train will ease travel for these passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express was the Dehradun-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express which was launched earlier this year in May. The train connects key cities like Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Meerut and Anand Vihar Terminal.