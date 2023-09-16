Paryushan Mahaparva 2023: Salim Merchant’s Devotional Tempo Graces SRMD's Event In Mumbai's Worli

Paryushan Mahaparva 2023: Salim Merchant’s Devotional Tempo Graces SRMD's Event In Worli |

Mumbai: On Friday, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur founder Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s Paryushan Mahaparva was marked with devotional and Bhakti renditions. Joining the Mahaparva was renowned music composer and singer Salim Merchant. Rakeshji, the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), has been in the city for Paryushan Mahaparva that will continue till September 19 at the NSCI Dome, Worli.

Merchant offered a heartfelt rendition of Shrimad Rajchandraji’s composition ‘Amulya Tattva Vichar: Bahu Punya Kera Punjthi’. He later addressed the gathering sharing how the words of Shrimad Rajchandraji have personally touched him and given him questions to ponder upon. He also spoke about his soulful experiences at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur.

Rakeshji on Thursday night gave sermons on ‘Religion: Obedience or Independence?’ and elucidated how true freedom is freedom from all attachments and that the greatest attachment is the ego. Rakeshji further expounded how surrendering one’s ego at the Guru’s feet plays an instrumental role in a seeker’s journey to liberation, complete independence.

On Saturday, Rakeshji will be giving pravachan on Shri Arnath Jin Stavan in the morning and on ‘Religion: Enduring Pain or Experiencing Joy?’ in the evening.