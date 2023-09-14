Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais Attends Day 2 Of Paryushan Mahaparva Held At NSCI Dome In Worli

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, were among those who attended the second day of Paryushan Mahaparva of 'Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji', founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, at the NSCI Dome, Worli. Rakeshji is in the city for Paryushan Mahaparva, which started on September 12 and will go on till September 19. Paryushan Mahaparva is a celebration to cleanse one from the inside. Rakeshji will be giving pravachan in morning and evening, primarily in Gujarati on all days.

Bais joined in the ongoing Paryushan Mahaparva on Wednesday evening. He sought blessings from Rakeshji and was presented with a special recognition for his immense contribution in upholding Jain values and in supporting the spread of Jainism. The recognition was presented to him by Rakeshji.

The occasion also witnessed the epochal launch of Rakeshji's voice in eight languages using Artificial Intelligence, setting the stage for a spiritual revolution worldover. The Governor then launched a series of Rakeshji's discourses ‘Dealing with Anger Effectively’ in seven languages; and ‘Releasing Anger Meditation’ in three languages.

The Governor addressed the gathering, showing his respect for Jainism, and recognised the various initiatives undertaken by the Mission and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care. He thereafter attended Rakeshji's discourse on 'Religion: Philosophy or Transformation', based on Shrimad Rajchandra Vachanamrut Patrank 47.

