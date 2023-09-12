Mumbai: Paryushan Mahaparva Beings With Pravachan On Spiritual & Cultural Essence Of Jainism

Paryushan Mahaparva |

Mumbai: On Tuesday, September 12, the first day of Paryushan Mahaparva, 'Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji', founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, began with giving spiritual and cultural essence of Jainism to his followers. Rakeshji is in the city for Paryushan Mahaparva from September 12-19 which is happening at the NSCI Dome, Worli. Paryushan Mahaparva is a celebration to cleanse one from the inside. Rakeshji will be giving pravachan in morning and evening, primarily in Gujarati on all days.

The day, which started early, saw thousands of followers dressed in white come from the city and the world over to hear Rakeshji (56). The morning started with a soul-soothing and spiritually invigorating Snatra Puja – a ritual to venerate the birth of Jain Tirthankaras in which many participated in by praying from their respective seats. That was followed by Pravachan on Shri Shantinath Jin Stavan by Rakeshji. The discourse advanced to the path of Lord Mahavir by decoding Jain philosophy and demystifying spirituality in contemporary times. It also covered the renowned Jain scripture Shri Swayambhustotra composed by Swamishri Samantabhadracharyaji, which consists of verses praising the values of each Tirthankara.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji | Mihir Ashar

Rakeshji explained the essence of the festival as Pari means ‘all sides’ and `usha'n means ‘coming closer to one’s self’, and that the eight auspicious days are a devotee’s opportunity to get closer to the true Self in all ways - through spiritual discourses, devotional songs, penance or even chanting. The period, it was explained, is a time when the seeker disconnects from the world and connects with the self, with the aim of attaining inner purification and increasing one’s awareness to achieve greater spiritual heights.

The evening programme witnessed discourse on the ‘Essence of Religion’ based on Shrimad Rajchandra Vachanamrutji. The festival that is on and open to all invites seekers from all ages and backgrounds to partake in this festival of spirituality for the next 8 days.

Day 2 (September 13, Wednesday)

Morning

Snatra Puja - 7.30 am to 8.30 am

Pravachan on Shri Kunthunath Jin Stavan - 8.30 am to 10.00 am

Evening

Address and various launches by the Governor of Maharashtra - 7.30 pm to 8.15 pm

Pravahcan on Religion: Philosophy or Transformation? - 8.15 pm to 10.00 pm