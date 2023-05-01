Parts of Panvel city to see water cuts in June as Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran undertakes work at Bhokarpada WTP

There will be no water supply in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Karajade and Kaludre nodes as the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) will take an emergency shutdown from 9 am on June 3 to 9 am on June 4.
As per a notice issued by the MJP, for carrying out the repair of pumping machinery, pre-monsoon maintenance and other works at the water treatment plant at Bhokarpada, the shutdown has been taken.
In order to facilitate the work, the shutdown will be taken.
No water to CIDCO administered areas
During the shutdown period, there will be no water supply in CIDCO-administered Kalamboli, New Panvel, Karajade and Kaludre. In addition, the en-route villages and many areas where MJP supplies water will have to face water cuts. sand
The water supply will be restored at 9 am on May 4 with low pressure. CIDCO and MJP have appealed to citizens to store water and use it judiciously.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)