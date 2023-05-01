From water bottles to stand by doctors: MVA takes precautionary measures for 'Vajramuth' rally in Mumbai following Kharghar mishap

Preparations before MVA's Vajamuth rally in Mumbai | Zeeshan Siddique

In preparation for its 'Vajramuth' rally on Monday at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken precautions by arranging more than 200,000 water bottles, 100 mobile toilets, and 12 dedicated teams of doctors. This action was prompted by the tragic incident in Kharghar, in which at least 15 individuals lost their lives due to heat stroke.

MVA makes preparations to avoid Kharghar-like mishap

To accommodate the anticipated crowd at the rally amid the high temperature in the city, the MVA has established a dedicated coordination team to ensure that the necessary amenities are provided in accordance with the instructions given by the Mumbai Police.

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena UBT and a former cabinet minister, has taken the initiative in organizing the arrangements for the rally. Additionally, the MVA plans to deploy teams of party workers along the Bandra and Kurla to BKC Road route to guide attendees to the venue. Adequate parking space has also been designated for individuals arriving from satellite cities such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan.

Special teams of doctors to be present at the venue: Parab

“Post the Kharghar mishap, we are taking utmost care while organising the rally. Water arrangements have been made. We have also kept multiple entry and exit points. Special teams of doctors will be present in case of any medical emergency,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab was quoted as saying by news18.

The MVA has scheduled its rally in the evening, likely in response to the Kharghar incident that occurred during the state government's 'Maharashtra Bhushan' event. As rumors swirl regarding the NCP's potential collaboration with the BJP, it will be intriguing to observe how the Maha Vikas Aghadi presents a united front at the rally. Uddhav Thackeray's address, set against the backdrop of the impending local body election and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, is also expected to garner significant attention.

Anticipation regarding MVA leaders' speeches

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of coveting the fixed deposits of the BMC and attempting to win the BMC elections. MVA leaders plan to criticize the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over the Barsu refinery controversy, which has resulted in a standoff between protestors and the state government.

The MVA previously conducted two large rallies in Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur as part of its 'Vajramuth' initiative aimed at connecting with the citizens of Maharashtra and highlighting the shortcomings of the current government. In a recent development, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the BJP organized the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' across all districts of the state, accusing MVA parties of being opposed to Savarkar and his nationalist views. The 'Vajramuth' rallies have been designed as a counter to the BJP's yatra.