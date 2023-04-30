Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi gears up for 'Vajra Muth' rally at BKC on Maharashtra Day

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is pulling all stops to make a grand success of its "Vajra Muth" (Clenched Fist) rally at BKC grounds in Mumbai on May 1, which is celebrated as both Maharashtra Day and May Day.

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗩𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

Workers of all three constituents of the MVA viz Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been mobilising people for the rally for the past one week. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap and other leaders have personally appealed to the people to assemble at the BKC grounds on Monday at 5.30 p.m.

𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀

The MVA had organised successful programmes earlier in Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur. The theme is "Save the Constitution". MVA leaders contend that the BJP governments, both at the Centre and the state, are not only neglecting crucial issues concerning the people, but also trampling on their democratic rights, the recent event being police lathicharge and use of teargas on protesters at Barsu, who are opposing the $44 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex.

However, there is no complete unanimity among the MVA partners on the oil refinery issue. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) is fully opposing it, the NCP is not taking a clear stand. NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he was for development, but at the same time the local people's concerns should be addressed by the state government. Monday's rally will be addressed by Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya, Bhai Jagtap, Jayant Patil of NCP and others. Sharad Pawar is also most likely to address. However, it is unclear if Ajit Pawar will speak.

𝗥𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗖 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁

The "Vajra Muth" rally is taking place in the backdrop of reports that the Supreme Court may soon pronounce its much-awaiting judgement on the disqualification of MLAs supporting chief minister Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis and other BJP leaders have been maintaining that the judgement will not adversely affect the government since the numbers are in its favour. In any case, the BJP has kept a "Plan B" ready (that of getting support from Ajit Pawar) in case there are any complications.