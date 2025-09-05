 Panvel’s Abhay Scheme Sees Strong Response, Taloja Industries Lead In Clearing Property Tax Dues
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Panvel’s Abhay Scheme Sees Strong Response, Taloja Industries Lead In Clearing Property Tax Dues | Image Source: Pixabay

The Abhay Scheme launched by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide relief to taxpayers is drawing significant response, particularly from property owners in the Taloja Industrial Estate. The scheme offers a 90% waiver on penalty charges for those who clear their property tax dues in full before September 15.

Major Beneficiaries

One of the biggest beneficiaries so far has been Shell India Markets Private Limited, which reportedly cleared its property tax dues and secured a waiver of around ₹95 lakh in penalties. Following this, several other companies in the industrial belt are also opting to settle their dues under the scheme.

Golden Opportunity for Property Owners

“The initiative is a golden opportunity for property owners, as paying the complete tax amount at once ensures a substantial reduction in penalties. Both industrial and residential property owners alike are appealed to take advantage of the scheme and clear pending taxes,” said a senior PMC official.

Digital Discounts Encouraged

In addition to penalty waivers, taxpayers are being encouraged to adopt digital payment methods. Online payments not only simplify the process but also bring an extra 2% discount. Another 2% rebate is available for those who participate in eco-friendly practices such as energy saving, water recharge, and waste management.

Convenient Online Payment Options

Property tax can be paid online through the Corporation’s official website, the PMC Tax App, or the Panvel Connect App.

How to Pay Online

Download the PMC Tax App or Panvel Connect App from the Play Store.

Fill in the required details and enter the property tax receipt number.

Verify the displayed tax details and proceed to payment.

Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, UPI, or QR code.

After payment, save the receipt for future reference.

