Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel, DPS Shine

Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) successfully organized the district-level inter-school table tennis tournament on September 4 at Father Agnel Sports Centre, Vashi. The event, hosted by the Sports and Cultural Affairs Department, witnessed spirited participation from 93 teams across three age categories – under-14, under-17, and under-19.

Participation Highlights

Of the total teams, 64 were boys’ teams and 29 were girls’ teams, representing schools and junior colleges across Navi Mumbai. Officials noted that the rising participation reflects growing interest in table tennis, with several promising young players emerging from the city.

Boys’ Category Results

Under-14: Father Agnel School, Vashi defeated Delhi Public School (DPS), Nerul 3–2 in a nail-biting final, while A.P.J. School, Nerul secured third place.

Under-17: Father Agnel School, Vashi dominated with a 3–0 victory over DPS Nerul. Podar International School, Nerul came third.

Under-19: DPS Nerul triumphed over Ryan International School, Sanpada, with D.A.V. Public School, Airoli finishing third.

Girls’ Category Results

Under-14: Father Agnel School, Vashi clinched the title with a 3–0 win over Amity International School, CBD Belapur. D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul placed third.

Under-17: Father Agnel continued its winning streak, beating Amity International School, Belapur 3–0. Ryan International School, Sanpada finished third.

Under-19: DPS Nerul edged past D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul 3–1 in a thrilling final. A.P.J. School, Nerul secured third place.

Standard of Play

NMMC officials highlighted the improved standard of play in this year’s edition, pointing to the emergence of skilled young players. The matches were officiated by referees Gaurav Phansalkar and Suhas Chavan.

Commissioner’s Remarks

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde congratulated all winners and extended best wishes to the qualifying teams for the upcoming Mumbai Divisional Tournament.