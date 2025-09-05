 Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel, DPS Shine
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel, DPS Shine

Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel, DPS Shine

Of the total teams, 64 were boys’ teams and 29 were girls’ teams, representing schools and junior colleges across Navi Mumbai. Officials noted that the rising participation reflects growing interest in table tennis, with several promising young players emerging from the city.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) successfully organized the district-level inter-school table tennis tournament on September 4 at Father Agnel Sports Centre, Vashi. The event, hosted by the Sports and Cultural Affairs Department, witnessed spirited participation from 93 teams across three age categories – under-14, under-17, and under-19.

Participation Highlights

Of the total teams, 64 were boys’ teams and 29 were girls’ teams, representing schools and junior colleges across Navi Mumbai. Officials noted that the rising participation reflects growing interest in table tennis, with several promising young players emerging from the city.

Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel

Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament; Father Agnel |

Boys’ Category Results

FPJ Shorts
Under CM Yogi’s Leadership, Uttar Pradesh Expands Basic Amenities To Uplift All Sections Of Society
Under CM Yogi’s Leadership, Uttar Pradesh Expands Basic Amenities To Uplift All Sections Of Society
Navi Mumbai News: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Inaugurates Advanced Pediatric Cardiac Operation Theatre And ICU In Kharghar
Navi Mumbai News: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Inaugurates Advanced Pediatric Cardiac Operation Theatre And ICU In Kharghar
Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs Alcaraz US Open 2025 Semifinal Match
Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs Alcaraz US Open 2025 Semifinal Match
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 5, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 5, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw

Under-14: Father Agnel School, Vashi defeated Delhi Public School (DPS), Nerul 3–2 in a nail-biting final, while A.P.J. School, Nerul secured third place.

Under-17: Father Agnel School, Vashi dominated with a 3–0 victory over DPS Nerul. Podar International School, Nerul came third.

Under-19: DPS Nerul triumphed over Ryan International School, Sanpada, with D.A.V. Public School, Airoli finishing third.

Girls’ Category Results

Under-14: Father Agnel School, Vashi clinched the title with a 3–0 win over Amity International School, CBD Belapur. D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul placed third.

Under-17: Father Agnel continued its winning streak, beating Amity International School, Belapur 3–0. Ryan International School, Sanpada finished third.

Under-19: DPS Nerul edged past D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul 3–1 in a thrilling final. A.P.J. School, Nerul secured third place.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Cops Brave Sickle, Axe To Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal...
article-image

Standard of Play

NMMC officials highlighted the improved standard of play in this year’s edition, pointing to the emergence of skilled young players. The matches were officiated by referees Gaurav Phansalkar and Suhas Chavan.

Commissioner’s Remarks

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde congratulated all winners and extended best wishes to the qualifying teams for the upcoming Mumbai Divisional Tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Inaugurates Advanced Pediatric Cardiac...

Navi Mumbai News: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Inaugurates Advanced Pediatric Cardiac...

Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Prepares Safe, Eco-Friendly Idol Immersions On Anant Chaturdashi

Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Prepares Safe, Eco-Friendly Idol Immersions On Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai News: BMC's Nahur Bird Aviary Project Faces Cost Escalation Controversy; Zoo Officials Deny...

Mumbai News: BMC's Nahur Bird Aviary Project Faces Cost Escalation Controversy; Zoo Officials Deny...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Vigilance Seizes ₹37,000 Unaccounted Cash In LTT Raid

Mumbai News: Central Railway Vigilance Seizes ₹37,000 Unaccounted Cash In LTT Raid

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Forms Quality Control Committee Amid Citizen Protests Over Poor Roads

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Forms Quality Control Committee Amid Citizen Protests Over Poor Roads