Panvel Tragedy: One Pedestrian Killed, Several Injured After Car Rams Into Multiple Vehicles Near Railway Station

Panvel: One person was killed while several others were injured in a car accident near Panvel railway station on Friday, January 30, 2026, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into multiple vehicles, police said.

Details Of The Accident

According to preliminary information, the driver was travelling towards Panvel station when he lost control of the car on a busy stretch of the road. The vehicle first hit an autorickshaw, then collided with a Wagon R, before knocking down a pedestrian who was walking along the roadside.

The pedestrian died on the spot due to the impact. According to a Lokmat Times report, eyewitnesses said the crash caused panic in the area, with the vehicles suffering extensive damage. Local residents rushed to help the injured and alerted the police and emergency services. Traffic movement in the area was temporarily disrupted following the accident.

Police reached the spot and have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. Further details are awaited.

2 Motorcyclists Lose Thier Lives In Road Accident In Panvel

This news comes in a few weeks after, two motorcyclists lost their lives in two different road accidents reported at separate locations in Panvel.

The first incident occurred around 7.45 am on the Karanjade bridge along the Nhava Sheva–Pune NH-4B. The deceased, identified as Ganesh Chandrakant Khetal (31), a resident of Juchandra Naigaon in Vasai, was travelling towards Pune when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle due to overspeeding and crashed into a road divider. He sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the road. Police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Panvel City Police have registered an accidental death report in the case.

The second fatal accident took place around 9.45 am near Ekvira Dhaba at Tembhode village in Panvel taluka. Nikhil Prakash Gotale (21), a second-year BCom student of SIKET College in Khanda Colony, was returning home to Palekhurd when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction. He was taken to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

