Panvel: Teenager riding motorbike dies in accident, driver of goods carrier held

A 19-year-old man from Panvel died after his bike was hit by a goods carrier on Kharpada-Chirner road Tuesday afternoon. The goods carried hit the motorbike from the front and the man died while recuperating at a hospital.
The deceased identified as Avinash Katkari was traveling on his motorbike towards Chirner on Tuesday afternoon when he met with an accident. “When he was crossing Dighati village, the goods carrier, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into his bike,” said an on-duty police official from Panvel Taluka police station.
“Katkari suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body in the accident, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital by a few local residents. However, he succumbed to his injuries after some time,” said another police official from Panvel Taluka police station.
Later, the police arrested the driver of the goods carrier, Jairakash Gupta, 53, from the spot. A case was registered against the driver for rash driving under the relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.
