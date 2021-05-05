Panvel: Teenager riding motorbike dies in accident, driver of goods carrier held

A 19-year-old man from Panvel died after his bike was hit by a goods carrier on Kharpada-Chirner road Tuesday afternoon. The goods carried hit the motorbike from the front and the man died while recuperating at a hospital.

The deceased identified as Avinash Katkari was traveling on his motorbike towards Chirner on Tuesday afternoon when he met with an accident. “When he was crossing Dighati village, the goods carrier, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into his bike,” said an on-duty police official from Panvel Taluka police station.