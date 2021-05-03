Navi Mumbai: Panvel RPF arrest three for stealing mobile worth Rs 17 lakh in Kerala

Three persons who allegedly broke into three shops at Wayanad in Kerala and stole mobile phones collectively worth Rs 17.27 lakh, were arrested by the Panvel RPF last week. The police claimed to have detected the case within 24 hours.

According to the police, Sachin Jhuda, 21, Suraj Singh Dhami, 19, and Adi Nepali, all residents of North-West Delhi were working at a hotel in Wayanad. However, their employer stopped paying them their salaries due to the lockdown and hence they decided to loot the three shops of mobile phones adjacent to their hotel.

On Thursday, they looted the shops and immediately boarded a train to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Kerala police got details of their movement and accordingly informed the RFP in Maharashtra. Based on the information shared by Kerala police, the Panvel RFP caught hold of the accused when the train reached Panvel. “We recovered mobile phones worth Rs 17.27 lakh which they carried in three bags,” said an RPF official.