Mumbai Police On High Alert After WhatsApp Bomb Threat Claims 34 Vehicles Loaded With Explosives

Mumbai: On the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police went on high alert after receiving a bomb threat message on the official WhatsApp number of the city’s traffic police.

Bomb Alert in Mumbai, Terror Plot Claimed

The message claimed that 34 vehicles loaded with human bombs had been placed across Mumbai and warned that the city would “shake after the blasts.” The sender further mentioned the name of a group called “Lashkar-e-Jihadi” and claimed that 14 Pakistani terrorists had already infiltrated the city.

The threat also alleged that 400 kg of RDX would be used in the planned explosions, which, according to the message, could kill “up to one crore people.”

Police sources confirmed that the message is being taken seriously given the sensitive timing and that cyber and anti-terror units have been roped in to trace its origin. Security checks have been intensified at important junctions, religious processions, and crowded locations in the city.

Mumbai Police Probe WhatsApp Threat

Senior officials said, “We are investigating the source of the WhatsApp message and verifying its authenticity. Citizens are requested to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately.” This comes just days after a series of threat calls and emails to Mumbai Police, raising fresh concerns over public safety during festival season.