Panvel: Unidentified woman murdered, dumped along railway track

An unidentified body of a woman was found along the railway tracks at Panvel on Sunday evening. The woman was spotted by a few locals along the Panvel-Uran route. Police said the leg of the woman was toed and it seemed she was murdered and dumped along the tracks. The age of the woman is around 35 years.

Police said that the woman’s legs were tied with a plastic rope and the body was wrapped with some thick clothes. The body was also partially decomposed when it was noticed. “We have not been able to identify it so far. Prima facie it appears that some people killed the woman a few days ago and then dumped the body along the tracks," said a police officer from Panvel city police station.

"Based on the initial medical reports we have registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unknown accused. We are now investigating the case," he said.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the message to nearby police stations to check any missing persons complain registered which is similar to the woman.