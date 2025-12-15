Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers

With the existing four-wheeler registration series MH46DA nearing exhaustion, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel, has announced the launch of a new series, MH46DF, and invited applications from vehicle owners seeking attractive or preferred registration numbers. |

Panvel: With the existing four-wheeler registration series MH46DA nearing exhaustion, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel, has announced the launch of a new series, MH46DF, and invited applications from vehicle owners seeking attractive or preferred registration numbers.

Application Schedule and Venue Announced by RTO

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Jayant Chavan said applications will be accepted on December 23, 2025, between 10 am and 2.30 pm at the Private Vehicles Section of the RTO Panvel office. Applicants are required to submit the prescribed application form along with a demand draft and attested copies of proof of residence, identity card, PAN card and Aadhaar card.

If multiple applications are received for the same registration number, the list will be displayed on the office notice board at 4 pm on December 23. Such applicants will be required to submit an additional demand draft of their chosen higher amount, in a sealed envelope, by 2.30 pm on December 24, with the minimum additional bid amount fixed at Rs 301. The auction for these numbers will be conducted at 3.30 pm on December 24 in the office of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, New Vehicle Registration Section.

"The demand draft must be drawn in favour of RTO Panvel, from a nationalised or scheduled bank, and should not be older than two months," said an official.

Single Draft Rule and Rejection Conditions Clarified

Officials clarified that only one demand draft per application will be accepted and applications with insufficient amounts or outdated demand drafts will be rejected.

Once allotted, a registration number cannot be changed. If the vehicle is not produced for registration within 180 days of reservation, the reserved number will be cancelled and the fee forfeited. The fee paid for reserving a specific registration number is non-refundable and cannot be adjusted under any circumstances.

The RTO has also clarified that advance applications are being accepted, but the new MH46DF series will commence only after the current series is fully exhausted. Applicants will be able to complete the online reservation process for preferred numbers after the auction through the Parivahan portal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/