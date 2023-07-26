Panvel: Pune Man Arrested For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Representational image

The Panvel City Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Pune for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman and impregnating her on the pretext of marriage. The victim had met the suspect through a dating app.

While the incident took place last year, the victim approached the police in July after the accused – identified as Anuj Sunil Vedak – refused to marry and take care of the baby born out their relationship. The suspect is a resident of Chakan in Pune.

Met through dating app

According to the police, Vedak and the victim met through a dating app in August 2022. Later, Vedak asked the victim to meet him in Panvel. “From August 12 to August 14, they stayed together in lodges in Panvel and Lonavala,” said a police officer from Panvel City Police Station. The officer added that the accused promised to marry her and established physical relationships.

However, gradually, the accused started avoiding the woman and later refused to marry her and also adopt the baby. Finally, the victim woman approached the Panvel City police on July 9, 2023. The police registered a case against Vedak under section 376 (2)(n), 504, 506 of IPC.

DNA samples taken

A manhunt was launched and he was finally arrested from Chakan. During interrogation, Vedak admitted to have taken to her at lodge in Panvel and Lonavala and getting physically intimate with the victim. The police also took a DNA samples of Vedak, the victim and the infant. The samples were sent for a forensic test at Kalina laboratory in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the police said that the investigation was completed and they filed the chargesheet within four days in court.

