Panvel: PMC to develop themed based farmland garden in Kharghar

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to give a theme-based new look to all existing gardens in its jurisdiction. The civic body will start with the garden located near Little Mall in sector 2 in Kharghar. The garden will be developed as a farmland garden.

The civic body has already floated a tender and the work will be completed in a year after awarding the work. The purpose is to make gardens environment friendly and children can learn something new.

A PMC engineer informed that the civic body will develop around six to seven theme parks in the city and the works for the same is underway. Even a budget of Rs. 5.51 crores has been allocated”

According to another senior civic official, the theme has been chosen following a survey conducted. In the survey, they found that the area near the Little Mall has many young parents and toddlers. Hence, we decided to create a farmland garden.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:57 AM IST