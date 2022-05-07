Business and finance guidance camp to be held in Panvel

JM Mhatre Charitable Organization and Lakshyapurti Welfare Federation is holding a business and financing guidance camp at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel at 10 am on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The purpose of the camp is to provide a platform for many citizens who either lost their jobs or shut down their businesses during the pandemic.

A large number of common citizens have been trying to recover from the pandemic. Many of them lost their jobs and despite efforts, they are not getting a job as per their qualification. Many businessmen shut down their shops and search for employment options.

A Business and Financing Guidance Camp will help them to find a source of earnings.

Officials of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Central Government will provide detailed information about certain courses during the camp. After completing the course, in order to run their own business, they will be guided by experts from the National Federation of Small Industries (NSIC) and the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB). Bank of India (BOI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), and Raigad District Central Bank (RDC) will help them to get loans to start a business.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:21 AM IST