Panvel: PMC eases burden of traders, businessmen; launches dedicated website for licenses

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a dedicated website www.tradepanvelmc.org for businessmen for getting licenses online.

It was launched on October 18 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium by the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh while Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Swachh Bharat Municipal Corporation Brand Ambassador Sagar Mhatre, among others were present.

The civic chief Deshmukh said, "As per provisions of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act Section 313, 376, 454, 458 (20) and Chapter 14, 18, 29 and Section 244 and as per 245, it is mandatory to take permission from the Municipal Corporation for setting up business in civic jurisdiction. A website www.tradepanvelmc.org has been created for the convenience of business owners in this regard.”

“Panvel city is making efforts at various levels towards becoming a smart city. In this regard, the civic body is trying to make various services online through e-governance." Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete. He added that by making the business license online, traders and businessmen will save their time as they will not have to come and go to the municipal corporation.

