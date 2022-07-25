Navi Mumbai: Panvel police rescue businessman within 24 hours of kidnapping

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City police arrested four persons and rescued a business from Neral who was kidnapped by these four persons. The accused had demanded Rs 15 lakh from the wife of the victim and threatened to kill him if the ransom money was given.

The four arrested accused were identified as Rizwan Ahmad Abdul Garam Shaikh,35, Saijad Mohammad Ansari, 34, Wasim Anwar Khan, 37, and Islam Usman Yusuf Sheikh,34, all are residents of Bhiwandi in Thane). Police have also recovered the Swift Dzire car that was used in the crime.

Police said that the complainant Upasana Kamalkishore Khabani informed them that her husband Kamalkishore Khabani was kidnapped by Rizwan Shaikh as they had a business dispute. Even Rizwan demanded Rs 15 lakh and also threatened to kill him if the demand was not met.

Upasana met the senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane of Panvel City police about the ransom call. The police took the matter seriously and formed a special team that left for Bhiwandi and with the technical analysis, police traced them to Neral in Karjat. The police team banned them and rescued Khabbani within 24 hours of the complaint being registered.