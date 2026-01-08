Panvel News: Paddy Procurement At Govt MSP Centre To Begin From Thursday, Relief For Local Farmers

Paddy procurement at the government MSP centre in Panvel begins from Thursday, offering relief to farmers facing delays in selling their produce | Representational image

Panvel, Jan 08: Rice procurement at the government’s minimum support price (MSP) centre in Panvel will officially begin from Thursday, providing relief to paddy farmers in the region.

Procurement follows farmers’ representations

The procurement process was initiated following representations by farmers over delays that had earlier forced them to store their produce at home, leading to financial difficulties.

Acting on these concerns, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur took up the issue with the concerned authorities and sought the timely commencement of procurement.

Unloading of stocks already underway

According to officials, unloading of stocks at the designated godown has already begun. District Marketing Officer Tate has assured that procurement of paddy from farmers will start from Thursday.

Relief expected for farmers

BJP State Council member Arunsheth Bhagat thanked MLA Thakur and the concerned officials for facilitating the start of procurement. With the process now underway, farmers in Panvel taluka will be able to sell their paddy at the assured MSP, which is expected to help improve their financial stability and ensure wider access to the government’s support price scheme.

