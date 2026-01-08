 Panvel News: Paddy Procurement At Govt MSP Centre To Begin From Thursday, Relief For Local Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel News: Paddy Procurement At Govt MSP Centre To Begin From Thursday, Relief For Local Farmers

Panvel News: Paddy Procurement At Govt MSP Centre To Begin From Thursday, Relief For Local Farmers

Paddy procurement at the government MSP centre in Panvel will begin from Thursday, ending delays that forced farmers to store produce at home. The move, initiated after farmer representations, will allow cultivators to sell paddy at assured support prices and ease financial stress.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Paddy procurement at the government MSP centre in Panvel begins from Thursday, offering relief to farmers facing delays in selling their produce | Representational image

Panvel, Jan 08: Rice procurement at the government’s minimum support price (MSP) centre in Panvel will officially begin from Thursday, providing relief to paddy farmers in the region.

Procurement follows farmers’ representations

The procurement process was initiated following representations by farmers over delays that had earlier forced them to store their produce at home, leading to financial difficulties.

Acting on these concerns, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur took up the issue with the concerned authorities and sought the timely commencement of procurement.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites Bias
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites Bias
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls
Freedom At Midnight 2 Review: Nikkhil Advani Sheds Light On The Partition You Didn’t Know About
Freedom At Midnight 2 Review: Nikkhil Advani Sheds Light On The Partition You Didn’t Know About

Unloading of stocks already underway

According to officials, unloading of stocks at the designated godown has already begun. District Marketing Officer Tate has assured that procurement of paddy from farmers will start from Thursday.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Excise Department Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Liquor Trade Ahead Of...
article-image

Relief expected for farmers

BJP State Council member Arunsheth Bhagat thanked MLA Thakur and the concerned officials for facilitating the start of procurement. With the process now underway, farmers in Panvel taluka will be able to sell their paddy at the assured MSP, which is expected to help improve their financial stability and ensure wider access to the government’s support price scheme.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls

Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Launch Joint Attack On Mahayuti Govt; Key Points From...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Launch Joint Attack On Mahayuti Govt; Key Points From...