Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes 2,783 Illegal Political Banners As Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force Ahead Of Civic Polls

PMC removes 2,783 illegal political banners as MCC comes into force ahead of civic polls

Panvel, Dec 17: With the State Election Commission announcing the schedule for the General Municipal Corporation Elections 2025, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified action against unauthorised political banners, posters and hoardings that violate the Model Code of Conduct.

Ward-wise removal of illegal banners

As part of a citywide enforcement drive, PMC officials inspected various wards and removed 2,783 illegal political banners and posters from public places. The highest number of removals was reported from Ward C (760), followed by Ward A (611), Ward B (510), Ward D (322) and the Navade sub-division (580).

Advertisements at bus stops covered

In addition to banner removal, the civic body also covered advertisements displayed at 86 bus stops and public locations. According to PMC, the ward-wise total of removed and covered materials stands at 620 cases.

Strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct

Civic officials said the drive is part of ongoing efforts to ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the municipal elections.

The corporation has warned that similar action will continue against violators and has appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to comply with election rules.

Warning against further violations

The PMC reiterated that maintaining neutrality and preventing visual pollution during the election period remain priorities, and that any further violations will invite stringent action.

