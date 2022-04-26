Panvel: LOP in muncipal corporation demands for deployement of clean-up marshal at newly renovated Wadale lake

After getting security guard at the newly beautified Vadale Lake in Panvel, Pritam Mhatre, leader of opposition at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has demanded that clean-up marshals be deputed at the lake to action against visitors littering the premises.

A large number of Panvelkars visit the newly renovated lake for a walk during the evening. It has been noticed that they bring water bottles and other food items with them. Also, a large number of youths celebrate their birthdays with their friends. However, they often litter the premises in a festive mood.

Following the PWD corporator raising concern of safety, the civic body deputed security guards. “Empty bottles, plastic bags of food, paper boxes, empty cake boxes are thrown away by the citizens in the premises and even in the pond. Pet animals are frequently brought on the jogging track by visitors and they defecate over there,” said Mhatre. He added that visitors do not pay heed to cleanliness and that marshals should be deputed to ensure the cleanliness of the premises.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:03 AM IST