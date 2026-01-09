Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Defends Temple; Hits Back At Trolls For Calling It 'Fancy Billionaires' Toys', Asks Them To Wait For Launch

Deepinder Goyal was first spotted with Temple, the silver device worn near the eye, during Raj Shamani's podcast. |

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has been in the news since December 31, 2025. He sparked curiosity with Temple, the silver device worn near his eye, on Raj Shamani’s podcast.

The experimental wearable device is tied to Goyal’s ageing research and is touted to be designed to monitor Brain Flow in real time. It could also offer insights into cognition, stress and longevity, signaling Goyal's entry into health-tech innovation.

While doctors and experts have dissed the device as a "fancy Billionaires' toys", Deepinder has taken to X with a 'gentle reminder to all the concerned doctors and influencers'.

He addressed online skepticism about the Temple device he was seen wearing near his eye, calling critics' warnings premature. He said the wearable device — meant to track brain blood flow for ageing research — is months away from any preview or launch, and urged experts to review its science once official data is available.

"We haven't made any public commercial announcements about Temple yet. We haven't released any official device benchmarking data. A lot of the work is still underway; we’re months away from introducing preview devices to the public, if at all," he argued.

"You are advising people not to buy an "unvalidated" device that isn't even available to order or pre-order yet. That's funny, tbh. We will share all the science if and when we decide to sell Temple. You can judge and give all your advice at that moment. Until then, be curious, and cheer Indian startups? Your skepticism is valuable, but at the right time," Goyal added.

What exactly is Temple?

Explaining the idea earlier on LinkedIn, Goyal described Temple as an "experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately." The device is closely tied to his ongoing personal research into what he calls the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, a theory exploring how biological ageing could be influenced by gravitational and neurological factors. Continuous brain blood flow tracking is critical to testing such hypotheses, especially when studying cognition, longevity and neurological health.

"Been using it for a year, and I've been feeling that this could shape into an important wearable the world needs. Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for ageing, longevity, as well as cognition. So, this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis turns out to be wrong," Goyal wrote.