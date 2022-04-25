e-Paper Get App
COVID-19: Double-digit active cases in Panvel, two wards report zero cases

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 93,986 cases of Covid-19 were reported of which 92,557 recovered with 98.48 percent.

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

The number of active cases of Covid-19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has again reached the two-digit mark. At present, active cases stand at 13 with four patients being discharged on April 25.

The number of active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1. However, in the last week, new cases were detected in Kharghar. At present, the Kharghar node has 7 active cases, followed by Kalamboli 3 and 2 cases in Kamothe of Covid-19. Panvel and Taloja nodes have zero active cases.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.48 percent while 1,416 people lost their lives due to infection till now.

