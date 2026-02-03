Panvel Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested After Hydro Ganja Found During Traffic Check; Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Panvel Police arrest a 22-year-old man after hydro ganja was recovered during a routine traffic check for helmet violation | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 03: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing and selling hydro ganja after traffic police stopped a scooter rider for not wearing a helmet in Panvel.

The accused, Ketan Girish Malu (22), was booked under the NDPS Act, and police seized 29 grams of ganja, a digital weighing scale, an iPhone, and a scooter, collectively worth around Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

Helmet check leads to seizure

The incident occurred last week near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Chowk, when traffic police constable Rakesh Rajput noticed a scooter rider, Kartik Tewar, travelling without a helmet and stopped him for checking. When the rider opened the scooter’s boot to take out the helmet, a strong odour raised suspicion, prompting a detailed search.

Contraband found in scooter boot

During the inspection, police found 24 small packets of hydro ganja concealed inside a bag in the scooter’s boot. On questioning, the rider informed police that the scooter belonged to his friend Ketan Malu.

Malu was immediately called to the spot, where he allegedly admitted that the ganja had been procured from a person named Yash for the purpose of sale.

Arrest and investigation

The traffic police then detained Malu along with the seized contraband and handed him over to the Panvel City Police, who formally arrested him and registered an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the supplier and identify possible links to a wider drug network.

“This arrest was possible due to the alertness of our traffic staff during routine checking. We are now probing the source of the contraband and whether the accused is linked to a larger drug racket,” a Panvel City Police official said.

