Panvel cops arrest 2 for allegedly raping 20-year-old woman under pretext of helping her find rickshaw

The Panvel city police arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the early hours of Sunday in an abandoned building. The police said that they arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident based on CCTV footage of the area.

The woman who works as a server was sexually assaulted by the two accused--identified as Avinash Sahebraa Chavan (22) and Suraj Devede (21)--when she was returning home in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused who reside in the Karanjade area of Panvel approached the survivor who was returning home and was looking for rickshaw. Under the pretext of drpiing her, they asked her to come with them. The accused said rickshaw is parked at a distance.

However, the two men later threatened her, took her to terrace of an abandoned building near Orion mall and raped her and also hit her head.

According to police, both the accused were drunk when they committed the crime and fled the scene soon after.

The survivor approached the Panvel city police in the morning and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case of kidnapping, gang rape and punishment of voluntarily causing injury.

Police checked CCTV footage of the area and arrested Chavan from Hai Panchsheel Nagar on Sunday evening. Later another accused was also arrested.

