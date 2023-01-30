Gujarat: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu convicted in 2013 rape case by Gandhinagar Court

A Gujarat Police team taking Asaram Bapu to Ahmedabad for interrogation in a sexual assault case lodged by two Surat-based sisters against him and his son, in Jodhpur | File Photo

The Gandhinagar Court on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in the 2013 rape case. The Court will announce the quantum of his punishment on Tuesday, Jan 31.

Six other accused in the case, including Asaram Bapu's wife, son and daughter, have been acquitted in the case.

"The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said on Monday.

Asaram Bapu is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur’s Central Jail in connection with a separate case of rape of a 16-year-old, in which he was convicted in the year 2018.

What is Asaram Bapu Case?

Asaram Bapu was arrested in 2013 after being accused by a Surat-based woman of repeatedly raping her between 2001 and 2006, while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera around 10 years ago.

The so-called spiritual leader was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment), 370(4) (trafficking), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

