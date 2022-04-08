Uttar Pradesh: Missing girl's body found in car inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in Gonda

Self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu, lodged in Jodhpur jail has hit headlines once again for the wrong reasons after a dead body of a girl was found in a car parked inside Aasharam’s Ashram in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The girl is missing from her house for the last four days.

The police have sealed the spot as well as the Ashram and have detained the Sewadar and a few other employees of the Ashram for interrogation.

According to the district police of Gonda, the body of the girl who was missing from Vimaur village was found on Friday inside a car, which was parked inside the Ashram.

The watchman of Ashram informed police on Friday after he saw the mutilated body inside the car. The girl was missing since April 5 last week and family members had lodged FIR in this regard accusing three persons.

The district magistrate of Gonda, Dr Ujjwal Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra reached Ashram to gather information about the incident. SP Mishra said that five teams have been formed to nab the killers and unearth the conspiracy. He said that the girl was missing since last week and her parents had accused three people in the FIR.

According to the SP, the body has been sent for postmortem and the cause of death is yet known. He said that the postmortem report would ascertain whether the girl was raped or not.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a few persons working in Ashram including the caretaker. The investigating officer of the case said that as per the primary probe it seems a case of hiding the body after the killing. The car in which the body was found was parked inside the Ashram for a long time.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:56 PM IST