Mumbai: One held for killing man over trivial issues in Dongri

Dongri police have arrested a 21-year-old man for murder charges after he allegedly killed a Dongri-based man, identified as Mozamil Sirajul Shaikh, over trivial issues. Police said that the incident occurred on April 5, between 2 am and 11 am, when the accused, identified as Mohammad Rehan Shakil Ansari, 21, a resident of Tambaku Galli in the Wadi Bunder area of Dongri, along with other unidentified accused attached to Shaikh with bamboos and other weapons.

The accused men thrashed Shaikh and left him for the dead in south Mumbai. The accused was arrested within 12 hours of the offence, said police and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:45 PM IST