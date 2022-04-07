D2C brand WickedGüd raises $1 mn in Seed round led by Mumbai Angels, others

WickedGüd, D2C brand, has raised $1 million in a Seed round, led by Mumbai Angels and other marquee investors.

Mumbai Angels has invested $350K as part of their portfolio expansion initiative backing promising and high potential startups while others include NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Jalaj Dani Family Office, Ashutosh Valani & Priyank Shah (Founders – Renee Cosmetics, ex-Beardo), Ravi Shroff (MD – Excel Industries Ltd), Ravi Nigam (ex-MD – Tasty Bite), Ashwini Deshpande (Co-founder – Elephant Design), Jorge Fernandez Vidal (Investment Director – Liechtenstein Group) and Akshay Gurnani (CEO – Schbang), among others.

The capital raised will be used for brand and community building across D2C channels, acquiring more customers online by resonating with the GenZ and young millennials to support its growth, strengthening the core team and international expansion, it said in a press statement.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels said, “With demand for non-native, healthy and easy-to-make recipes invading Indian kitchens today, the market is buzzing with anticipation for exciting solutions to satiate finger-licking preferences by healthy binging options. I am confident that WickedGüd offerings are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this paradigm shift on customer preferences towards health and convenience, and experience accelerated growth.”

Speaking of the funding, Bhuman Dani, Founder, WickedGüd, said “Packaged food companies are displaying mere tokenism across multiple categories. Our aim is to build a large, clean-label, comfort food brand with ambitious aspirations of disrupting global markets.” He added.

Dravya Dholakia of Dholakia Ventures LLP said, “Our future is going to be very young and we need strong enablers for progressive growth especially when it comes to eating/consumption habits. WickedGüd is laying the foundation and empowering all health-conscious consumers who are gradually waking up to the role food plays in their healthy lifestyle”

Neelesh Bhatnagar of NB Ventures said, “WickedGüd has a strong and young founding team with rich experiences in building consumer brands.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:13 PM IST