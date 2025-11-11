Panvel Civic Polls 2025: Reservation Lottery To Be Held On Nov 11

The Panvel Municipal Corporation will conduct a lottery draw on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to determine reservation categories for the upcoming Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025.
The draw will decide reservations for Scheduled Caste (Women), Scheduled Tribe (Women), Backward Class of Citizens (General), Backward Class of Citizens (Women), and Open (Women) categories.
The event is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.
Citizens can watch the event live on the official Facebook page of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation.
