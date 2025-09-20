 Panvel City Center Declared Dangerous, Municipal Corporation Evicts Residents To Prevent Risk
Despite repeated notices, the premises were not vacated, prompting the authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply to ensure safety.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Panvel Municipal Corporation has carried out an eviction operation at the Panvel City Center, Final Plot No. 197, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, after the building was declared dangerous.

Despite repeated notices, the premises were not vacated, prompting the authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply to ensure safety.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, along with Ward Officer Jitendra Madhavi, Ward Superintendent Roshan Mali, municipal staff, police, and security personnel, the eviction was executed with the help of a JCB.

The municipal administration has warned that heavy rains could cause the building walls to swell and collapse. Residents were urged to vacate the premises immediately and cooperate with authorities to prevent any risk to life. Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed for citizens’ full cooperation in the matter.

