Panvel Civic Body Launches ‘Healthy Woman, Empowered Family’ Campaign Across 26 Health Centres |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched the special national health campaign “Healthy Woman, Empowered Family” from September 17 to October 2, 2025, with health camps being held across all 26 primary health centres in its jurisdiction.

As part of the initiative, a mega health camp was organized at the Panvel vegetable market for vendors and local citizens in collaboration with the Panvel Taluka Press Club. MLA Prashant Thakur lauded PMC for establishing the highest number of urban primary health centres in the MMR region and urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign.

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to women and children to avail themselves of the free screenings being offered, while Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi encouraged citizens to register for ABHA and Ayushman health cards. On the occasion, TB patients were provided with nutrition kits, and supporters who joined as “Nikshay Mitras” were thanked for their contribution to TB elimination.

The campaign includes special screenings for women such as blood pressure, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancer checks, anaemia and TB testing, along with maternal and child health services, immunizations, and AYUSH treatments. Citizens can also benefit from free diagnostic tests and surgeries if referred by doctors at the camps.

The event saw the presence of civic officials, medical officers, journalists, and social representatives. The campaign will continue until October 2, and citizens are urged to take maximum benefit of the health services offered.

