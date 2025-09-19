Rural Maharashtra Sees Spike In 'Crypto-Christianity' Cases; Alleged Conversions Fuel Communal Tensions

Mumbai: Between June and August 2025, Maharashtra witnessed a wave of high-profile cases and criminal complaints linked to alleged religious conversions, involving financial inducements, fraud, harassment, and, and even a suicide.Intelligence agencies have flagged a sharp rise in such cases across rural and tribal areas, where vulnerable communities, often burdened by dowry, marriage-related expenses, and medical costs, have come into repeated contact with Christian missionaries and subsequently converted. Many members of marginalized groups are reportedly undergoing conversion in secret to avoid caste-based oppression or social pressures. Some individuals are reportedly practicing Christianity in secret while retaining their Hindu identities, a phenomenon described in media and political discourse as “crypto-Christianity.”

Officials say this dual identity complicates investigations into alleged forced conversions, blurring the line between voluntary religious choice and clandestine adherence, and fueling mistrust between communities. Social media and political narratives have sensationalized the term, portraying secret Christian practices as deceptive, further intensifying communal tensions.

The State Intelligence Department warns that in the current tense environment, claims of religious conversion carry far-reaching consequences beyond theology, increasing social friction and threatening to inflame communal sensitivities across Maharashtra.

Investigative agencies report that in rural and tribal areas, allegations of “secret conversions,” often referred to as “crypto-Christianity,” and inducements have deepened mistrust between Hindu and Christian communities. The situation is further fueled by viral social media content aimed at discrediting churches or portraying religious activities as coercive. Authorities note that in districts with small Christian populations, prayer gatherings are increasingly viewed with suspicion, accompanied by reports of family intimidation, vandalism of churches, and assaults on clergy. While clashes remain largely isolated, officials caution that if left unaddressed, these tensions have the potential to escalate into broader communal conflict.

The tragic case of Rutuja Sukumar Rajge in Kupwad, Sangli, underscores the complexities of the issue. Rutuja, 28, seven months pregnant, was found dead in June 2025. Her father alleged prolonged harassment, dowry demands, physical abuse, and pressure from her in-laws to practice Christianity,including attendance at church, Bible reading, and prayer recitations. Police registered FIRs for abetment to suicide and assault, leading to the arrest of her husband and in-laws. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised scrutiny of police action and a review of bail conditions for the accused. Analysts note that the case reflects broader patterns where domestic abuse intersects with religious conversion allegations.

The case also triggered political controversy when BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar reportedly offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh for killing a Christian missionary. The statement led to a large Christian gathering at Azad Maidan on July 11 to protest the comments.

Outside Sangli, similar cases of alleged inducement and coercion have been reported. In early July, a church in Solapur, Maharashtra, was attacked by a mob of Hindu nationalist extremists who physically assaulted a Christian pastor over allegations linked to a communion service. The incident, which occurred on July 6, was recorded by some attackers and widely circulated on social media.The mob claimed the pastor had served “blood” during communion. The pastor clarified that the drink was grape juice, not blood or alcohol, but the attackers confiscated the remaining juice and assaulted him. Following the incident, viral videos and social media posts falsely alleged that the pastor had provided “red addictive wine” to 20–25 women to intoxicate and exploit them, and had offered inducements for religious conversion.

Local Christian groups strongly rejected these allegations. A representative from the advocacy organization Open Doors said, “Hindutva extremists fabricate claims to fit their agenda and spread fear and hostility against Christians. Radical groups increasingly target Christians and Muslims, portraying them as outsiders and using violence to ‘cleanse’ communities.”

Police are investigating the assault and viral misinformation, while authorities have urged restraint to prevent further escalation of communal tensions.

According to a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), On July 17, a mob reportedly assaulted 56 Christians in a remote Maharashtra village, destroying property and causing injuries. On July 20, around 200 Hindu nationalists disrupted services at Bethel Prarthana Bhavan in Malegaon, accusing the church of promoting conversions. No physical violence occurred, but tensions were amplified through social media,highlighting growing suspicion toward Christian gatherings.

On July 29, Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune district arrested a 41-year-old U.S. national along with a local associate for allegedly attempting to force religious conversion.According to the complaint, the accused assured the complainant that adopting Christianity would bring “peace, prosperity, and mental well-being,” while dismissing other deities and faiths as fictitious. Investigators say the duo also promised financial assistance on the condition that the complainant convert, a claim now under legal scrutiny.Police booked both under provisions relating to promoting enmity and unlawful inducement, with further inquiries underway.

Similarly, comparable cases are under investigation in rural areas of Maharashtra as of August.

The spike in incidents has drawn attention from both political and administrative authorities. A public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court highlighted inflammatory statements by politicians, including monetary “bounties” targeting priests.State ministers have signalled intentions to draft strict anti-conversion legislation, investigate unauthorised church structures in tribal areas, and scrutinize benefits claimed by converts. Civil society and religious advocacy groups have criticized such measures, citing potential infringements on religious freedom.

Maharashtra currently lacks a dedicated anti-conversion law. In the absence of such legislation, police rely on general provisions addressing abetment of suicide, assault, and promotion of enmity. For law enforcement and investigative agencies, the immediate challenge lies in balancing responsive action with respect for fundamental rights, ensuring that intelligence-driven interventions preempt escalation, and preserving communal harmony while upholding the rule of law.

Maharashtra has witnessed a cluster of cases involving alleged inducements, secret conversions, viral disinformation, and politically charged rhetoric. Analysts warn that without careful management, these incidents risk exacerbating communal tensions, particularly in rural and tribal areas, highlighting the delicate task for authorities in upholding the rule of law while safeguarding social peace.

